Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

NASDAQ:XM opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $47.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 101.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 698,856 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.