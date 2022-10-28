Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XM. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

