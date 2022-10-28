Raymond James Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $310.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $315.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $265.84 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

