Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 19,176 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $10,313,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 36.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 893,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 239,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.7 %

SKX opened at $32.64 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

