Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 24,416 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Match Group worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $164.56.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.39.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

