Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 2,054 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UDR were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

