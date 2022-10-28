Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 32,761 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $6,370,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $971,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,853.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,167 shares of company stock worth $3,163,795 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

