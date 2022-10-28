Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,304,000 after acquiring an additional 376,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

