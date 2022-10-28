Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

Ecolab stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

