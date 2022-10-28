Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Timken were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Timken by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Timken by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Timken by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.