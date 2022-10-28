Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.