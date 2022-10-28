Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,251,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE APH opened at $73.89 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

