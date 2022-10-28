Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

