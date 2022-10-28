Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8 %

MSCI stock opened at $455.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.25.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

