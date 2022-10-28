Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,310,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,074 shares of company stock worth $5,477,676. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.34.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

