Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,534 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HP were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in HP by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

