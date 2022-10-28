Reviewing UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. UMB Financial pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. CBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UMB Financial and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $99.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.12%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.34 billion 2.80 $353.02 million $8.42 9.22 CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.42 $27.53 million $2.94 3.83

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 28.98% 14.34% 1.06% CBB Bancorp 33.84% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMB Financial beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through 9 full-service branches and 1 limited-service branch in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and 5 loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

