Robert Charles Kopple Buys 624,500 Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 624,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$81,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,934.36.
Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 20,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$3,100.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 10,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,600.00.
Velocity Minerals Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of CVE:VLC opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.27.
Velocity Minerals Company Profile
Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.
