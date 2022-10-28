Robert Charles Kopple Buys 624,500 Shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 624,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$81,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,934.36.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velocity Minerals alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 20,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$3,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 10,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,600.00.

Velocity Minerals Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of CVE:VLC opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals ( CVE:VLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.