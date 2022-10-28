Robert E. Price Sells 2,841 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $179,778.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,720,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PriceSmart Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $63.13 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of PriceSmart
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
Featured Articles
