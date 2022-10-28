Robert E. Price Sells 2,841 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $179,778.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,720,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $63.13 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in PriceSmart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

