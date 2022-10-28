Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 299,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

