Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 350,481 shares.The stock last traded at $41.74 and had previously closed at $39.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 79.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after buying an additional 1,119,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,132,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

