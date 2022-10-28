Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $400.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.86. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.