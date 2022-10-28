Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $102.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

RTX stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

