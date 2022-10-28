SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

NYSE SAP opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after buying an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

