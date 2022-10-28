Scott Brown Purchases 88,334 Shares of Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2) Stock

Pure Hydrogen Co. Limited (ASX:PH2 – Get Rating) insider Scott Brown acquired 88,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,600.08 ($7,412.64).
Pure Hydrogen Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Pure Hydrogen
