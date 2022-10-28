SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 87,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SCWorx Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

