Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Head-To-Head Review

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.69 million 6.49 -$6.62 million ($0.38) -17.18 Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 17.97 $2.35 million $0.04 574.89

Volatility & Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -28.10% -47.05% -15.39% Shoals Technologies Group 3.08% -709.22% 4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuickLogic and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 1 6 6 0 2.38

QuickLogic currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.14%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $28.64, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

