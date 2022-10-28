Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Increases By 35.5%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Else Nutrition from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Else Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of BABYF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Else Nutrition has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

