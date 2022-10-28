Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Drops By 22.0%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,782,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 13,825,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,294.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Embracer Group AB (publ) from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.
Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.
