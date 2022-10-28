Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Decreases By 31.9%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQ stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,036,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

