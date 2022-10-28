Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Declines By 39.8%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 88,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Up 0.5 %
YGMZ opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.39.
About MingZhu Logistics
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.