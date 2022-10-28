Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Declines By 39.8%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 88,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Up 0.5 %

YGMZ opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

