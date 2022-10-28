Short Interest in Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Drops By 22.2%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Plus500 Price Performance

OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Plus500 has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Get Plus500 alerts:

About Plus500

(Get Rating)

Read More

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.