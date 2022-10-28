Short Interest in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Drops By 21.8%

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

PRU opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

