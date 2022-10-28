Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Drops By 21.8%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

