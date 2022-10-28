Short Interest in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Declines By 17.8%

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 473,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $102.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $249,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

