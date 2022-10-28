Short Interest in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Increases By 31.1%

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the September 30th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yumanity Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.68. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.15% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.