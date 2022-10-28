Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.