Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

