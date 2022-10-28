Simplex Trading LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 104,547.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,095 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.40% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARKF opened at $16.48 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

