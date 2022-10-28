Simplex Trading LLC Invests $3.83 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $805,680,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,684,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18,295.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,486,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

