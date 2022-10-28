Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.89.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.