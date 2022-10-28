SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

