Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,569 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,087.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 112,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

