Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Euronext from €101.00 ($103.06) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Euronext from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.