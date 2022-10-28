Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $970,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $66.86 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

