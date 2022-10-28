SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSBGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

SouthState Trading Down 0.7 %

SSB stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 233.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.