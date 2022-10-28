SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

SSB stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 233.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

