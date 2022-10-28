Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

