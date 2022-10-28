Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.
SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:SPOT opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $305.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.