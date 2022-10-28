Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 114.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $78.50 and a one year high of $305.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 309.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $298,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

