Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,944 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

