Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 7,946 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,352 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.